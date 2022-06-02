Spain v Portugal: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League | See Liverpool's Diogo Jota In Action, Thiago Alcantara Misses Out Through Injury
Spain take on Portugal in the first games of the UEFA Nations League group stages and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the match.
Thiago Alcantara had been selected for the Spain squad but has since pulled out with a muscle injury but Liverpool's Diogo Jota will be in action.
Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game if you are looking for a football fix now the season has ended and want to see Jota in action.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off: 7:45pm
Spain
Kick-off: 8:45pm
Portugal
Kick-off: 7:45pm
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time kick-off: 2:45pm ET
Pacific time kick-off: 11:45am PT
Central time kick-off: 1:45pm CT
India
Kick-off: 00:15 IST (Friday)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be on Premier Sports 2 and Premier Player HD.
For viewers in Spain, the match can be watched on TVE La 1, fuboTV España, and streamed on RTVE.es.
In Portugal, the match will be shown on Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP1, and RTP Play.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, and the Fox Sports App.
For viewers in Canada the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 2, SONY LIV, and JioTV.
