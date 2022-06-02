Spain v Portugal: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League | See Liverpool's Diogo Jota In Action, Thiago Alcantara Misses Out Through Injury

Spain take on Portugal in the first games of the UEFA Nations League group stages and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the match.

Thiago Alcantara had been selected for the Spain squad but has since pulled out with a muscle injury but Liverpool's Diogo Jota will be in action.

Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game if you are looking for a football fix now the season has ended and want to see Jota in action.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off: 7:45pm

Spain

Kick-off: 8:45pm

Portugal

Kick-off: 7:45pm

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time kick-off: 2:45pm ET

Pacific time kick-off: 11:45am PT

Central time kick-off: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off: 00:15 IST (Friday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be on Premier Sports 2 and Premier Player HD.

For viewers in Spain, the match can be watched on TVE La 1, fuboTV España, and streamed on RTVE.es.

In Portugal, the match will be shown on Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP1, and RTP Play.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, and the Fox Sports App.

For viewers in Canada the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 2, SONY LIV, and JioTV.

