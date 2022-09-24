Skip to main content
Spain v Switzerland | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League

IMAGO  / Pressinphoto

We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool targets Gavi, Yéremy Pino, and Nico Williams in action as Spain host Switzerland in the Nations League.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Spain host Switzerland in a Nations League, League A, Group 2 clash on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool targets GaviYéremy Pino, and Nico Williams could be in action for the hosts as they try to remain top of the group.

Liverpool Transfer Targets

Gavi, Yéremy Pino, and Nico Williams have all been linked with a move to Anfield over recent months.

Gavi

Gavi

Barcelona and Spain

Yéremy Pino

Villarreal Yeremy Pino

Villarreal and Spain

Nico Williams

Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao and Spain

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm BST

Spain

The match starts at 8:45pm CEST

United States of America

Eastern time   2:45pm ET

Pacific time:   11:45am PT

Central time:  1:45pm CT

India

Kick off is at 12:15am IST (Sunday)

Australia

Kick off is at 4:45am AEST (Sunday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BoxNation.

For viewers in Spain the match can be watched on fuboTV España.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on SONY Six, SONY Six HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

