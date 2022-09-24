Spain v Switzerland | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League

Spain host Switzerland in a Nations League, League A, Group 2 clash on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool targets Gavi, Yéremy Pino, and Nico Williams could be in action for the hosts as they try to remain top of the group.

Liverpool Transfer Targets Gavi, Yéremy Pino, and Nico Williams have all been linked with a move to Anfield over recent months. Gavi IMAGO / Pressinphoto Barcelona and Spain Yéremy Pino IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Villarreal and Spain Nico Williams IMAGO / NurPhoto Athletic Bilbao and Spain

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm BST

Spain

The match starts at 8:45pm CEST

United States of America

Eastern time 2:45pm ET

Pacific time: 11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick off is at 12:15am IST (Sunday)

Australia

Kick off is at 4:45am AEST (Sunday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BoxNation.

For viewers in Spain the match can be watched on fuboTV España.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on SONY Six, SONY Six HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

