Spain v Switzerland | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League
Spain host Switzerland in a Nations League, League A, Group 2 clash on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Liverpool targets Gavi, Yéremy Pino, and Nico Williams could be in action for the hosts as they try to remain top of the group.
Liverpool Transfer Targets
Gavi
Barcelona and Spain
Yéremy Pino
Villarreal and Spain
Nico Williams
Athletic Bilbao and Spain
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 7:45pm BST
Spain
The match starts at 8:45pm CEST
United States of America
Eastern time 2:45pm ET
Pacific time: 11:45am PT
Central time: 1:45pm CT
India
Kick off is at 12:15am IST (Sunday)
Australia
Kick off is at 4:45am AEST (Sunday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BoxNation.
For viewers in Spain the match can be watched on fuboTV España.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on SONY Six, SONY Six HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
