Stacks Of Stats: Liverpool vs Arsenal | Premier League

Today, we take a look at some of the interesting stats for Liverpool's upcoming games against Arsenal!

Liverpool Stats

-During Jürgen Klopp’s tenure, Liverpool have scored 33 goals in the 11 league fixtures against Arsenal; Klopp has only ever suffered one defeat in this run.

-Diogo Jota has scored three goals for Liverpool in the past two games against Arsenal, both coming from the bench.

-If Mohamed Salah gets an assist this gameweek, he will have had an assist in six consecutive games. This will put him one behind Mesut Ozil’s record of seven consecutive assist.

-Trent Alexander-Arnold this season has expected assists of 4.10 in the league. This is almost double of the player with the second highest xA.

-Sadio Mané has seven goals against Arsenal in the premier league making the Gunners his second most favourite team to play against with his 13 goals against Crystal Palace being the best.

-There has only been one clean sheet from either team in the past seven of this fixture which came from Liverpool last time out.

Arsenal Stats

-Arsenal are currently unbeaten in last eight premier league games which is the current longest undefeated streak in the top flight.

-Emile Smith Rowe is the fourth player in premier league history to score in three consecutive games whilst under the age of 21.

-No other goalkeeper (who has played more than two games) has conceded less goals in the league this season than Aaron Ramsdale.

-No team in the top six have taken fewer corners than Arsenal this premier league season.

-Arsenal have only lost one match this season against a team with a red home kit.

-In all competitions, Arsenal have not lost a single match this season against a team with a bird in the badge.

