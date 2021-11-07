Stacks of Stats: Liverpool vs West Ham

If you had to pick between a stack of money and this stack of stats, I’m pretty sure you would take the stats. It would be more beneficial in the long run, like the dinner with Jay Z.

Liverpool Stats:

-This is Liverpool’s first fixture being played with the Premier League winter ball. With said ball, Mohamed Salah has bagged 56 goals and 29 assists in 71 games.

-Liverpool have scored at least three goals in all six of their last away games with a cumulative total of 22 goals. Only one team have done better than this (seven games in a row) in the history of English football league; this was Birmingham City in 1892/93.

-Jürgen Klopp’s side are unbeaten in the last 20 league fixtures and have scored at least one goal in each match.

-Salah has scored nine goals against West Ham in his eight appearances against the hammers including hitting the net in the past four consecutive games in this fixture. Mo could become the seventh player in league history to have double digits against the London side.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

West Ham Stats:

-West Ham have amounted 62 points in the league in this calendar year, the most the side have ever amassed in this competition. Only Manchester City (80) and Chelsea (66) have beaten this feat.

-Michail Antonio has had 17 goal involvements in the last 22 premier league games at the London Stadium. The striker is currently the top goal scorer (19) and assist maker (12) in London Stadium history.

-West Ham have only lost two games in the league so far and both have been 2-1 defeats at home against teams who play in red (Brentford and Manchester United)

-The Hammers have scored four goals in three games this season including last gameweek. No other team in the league have beaten this amount.

