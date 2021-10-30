Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Stacks of Stats: Liverpool vs Brighton

    Author:

    Liverpool take on Brighton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon and we have stats, lots of stats. Too many stats? Probably.

    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has a shot blocked by Brighton and Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

    Liverpool Stats:

    -Liverpool have only picked up one point from the last two fixtures against Brighton.

    -If Liverpool avoid defeat, it will be twenty matches unbeaten for the Reds. This could be the third time Liverpool would go 20+ matches unbeaten under Jürgen Klopp.

    -Against Brighton, Mohamed Salah has been involved in nine goals in eight games.

    -Sadio Mané is on the opposite side of the spectrum with zero goals in his six meetings with the Seagulls.

    -Salah became the third player to reach double figures in goals for his team before the tenth game of the campaign against Manchester United last week.

    -This fixture is usually a high scoring affair, averaging 2.75 goals per match since Brighton’s promotion.

    -Dominic Solanke scored his only ever Liverpool goal against Brighton.

    Brighton Stats:

    -Brighton will be looking to get their first ever consecutive wins against Liverpool after securing a 1-0 win last time out.

    -The Seagulls conceded four goals last game week against Man City; this was the first time they had conceded more than three in the past 43 Premier League fixtures.

    -Over half of all of Brighton’s goals this season have arrived after the 70th minute.

    -Brighton rank first in successful tackles this season whereas Liverpool are down in 17th.

    -Against teams with a bird in the badge, Brighton are undefeated all season (3W2D).

