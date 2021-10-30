Stacks of Stats: Liverpool vs Brighton

Liverpool take on Brighton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon and we have stats, lots of stats. Too many stats? Probably.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Liverpool Stats:

-Liverpool have only picked up one point from the last two fixtures against Brighton.

-If Liverpool avoid defeat, it will be twenty matches unbeaten for the Reds. This could be the third time Liverpool would go 20+ matches unbeaten under Jürgen Klopp.

-Against Brighton, Mohamed Salah has been involved in nine goals in eight games.

-Sadio Mané is on the opposite side of the spectrum with zero goals in his six meetings with the Seagulls.

-Salah became the third player to reach double figures in goals for his team before the tenth game of the campaign against Manchester United last week.

-This fixture is usually a high scoring affair, averaging 2.75 goals per match since Brighton’s promotion.

-Dominic Solanke scored his only ever Liverpool goal against Brighton.

Read Liverpool v Brighton Coverage

Brighton Stats:

-Brighton will be looking to get their first ever consecutive wins against Liverpool after securing a 1-0 win last time out.

-The Seagulls conceded four goals last game week against Man City; this was the first time they had conceded more than three in the past 43 Premier League fixtures.

-Over half of all of Brighton’s goals this season have arrived after the 70th minute.

-Brighton rank first in successful tackles this season whereas Liverpool are down in 17th.

-Against teams with a bird in the badge, Brighton are undefeated all season (3W2D).

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook