Stacks Of Stats: Manchester United v Liverpool

Last season, this fixture saw Liverpool hammer their rivals 4-2 at Old Trafford. Both teams will be up for this exciting affair but something more exciting than the match will be the stats.

Liverpool Stats:

Liverpool will be looking for their first consecutive victories at Old Trafford since 2002.

Jürgen Klopp’s men are unbeaten against ‘United’ teams in their last 25 league fixtures with their last defeat coming at the hands of Manchester United in March 2018.

Liverpool could become the first team since Burnley in the 1960’s to score four goals in consecutive games at Old Trafford in the first division.

Mohamed Salah could break another record by becoming the first Liverpool to score in three consecutive away games to Manchester United.

Bobby Firmino’s last ten Premier League goals have came away from home, only three players in league history have longer streaks. A goal at Old Trafford could see Bobby tie Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s record of 11.

Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 18 league fixtures which is the longest run in the top four tiers of English football and have scored at least three goals in the past five Premier League games.

Manchester United:

Manchester United are without a clean sheet in their last nine home matches, their longest run since 1971.

The Red Devil’s have only picked up eight points from their last seven home fixtures. They had twice as many points in the seven before that run.

Marcus Rashford is the second highest goal scorer for United against Liverpool with four goals in eight appearances. Only Wayne Rooney has more with six goals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has never defeated Jürgen Klopp in league competition but has won the one affair the teams have had in non-league competition.

Marcus Rashford has scored 50% of United’s goals against Liverpool while OGS has been at the helm.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play his ninth premier league fixture against the reds and has scored two goals in said fixtures, both coming at Old Trafford

