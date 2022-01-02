'Star In The Making' - Fans React To Caoimhin Kelleher Performance For Liverpool In Chelsea Draw

After Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League, fans have taken to social media to talk about the performance of goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Reds took the lead with goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah but Chelsea hit back with a world class goal from Mateo Kovacic before a neat finish from Christian Pulisic made it 2-2.

It was an enthralling end to end encounter and Liverpool's 23 year old proved time and time again what an able deputy he is to Brazilian Alisson.

Here is what fans had to say when they took to Twitter:

'Kelleher’s foot work is brilliant, calm and always finds a pass. Brilliant back up keeper.'

'By the way, Alisson is a miss, but how good is / can / will Kelleher be. He’s a star in the making. Calm on the ball, good with his feet, solid shot stopper. He’s got a future! #LFC'

'Kelleher stepped up tonight. Impressed with him. Showing why he's a great backup keeper and has the potential to make the no.1 his own someday in the future for this club. Hopefully.'

'Have to say Kelleher played great, i know he conceded two but some keeper for his age, so confident Ireland are blessed'

