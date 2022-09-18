'Stengoal' - Fans React To Brilliant Win For Liverpool FC Women Against Chelsea
Liverpool FC Women picked up all three points with a brilliant 2-1 victory over reigning WSL champions Chelsea on Sunday.
The Reds fell behind to a Fran Kirby penalty in just the third minute but fought hard to keep the visitors out before Katie Stengel stepped up in the second half to score two penalties and give Liverpool the win.
It was the best possible way for Matt Beard's team to open their WSL campaign after promotion from the Championship and fans have taken to social media to react.
'This is brilliant not just for Liverpool but the whole WSL. Ideally, we need a league where any team can beat any other. We need to keep aiming for a league where the title race has as many contenders as possible.'
'Brilliant result, what a performance from the girls, and Katie Stengel, so cool under pressure with 2 superb penalties'
'Stengoal new name for @ksteng12'
'WHAT A START AND WHAT A WIN! @RachLaws1 was incredible today in goal and the players played so well Chelsea had no answers to our defense. Brilliant spot kicks for Katie Stengel on her debut 2 goals.'
'WE'RE GONNA WIN THE LEAGUEEEEEE'
