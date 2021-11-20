Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Kicks Off With A Win As Aston Villa Manager As They Beat Brighton

Author:

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has got a a win in his first match as Aston Villa manager as they beat Brighton late on at Villa Park.

Steven Gerrard, last week left Rangers to become to takeover, now Noriwch mamager, Dean Smith as Aston Villa boss. 

gerrard 2 villa square

Today's match at home to Grahan Potter's Brighton was Gerrard's first match in charge of Villa. 

After late goals from Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings, it was a match that will live in good memories for the new Aston Villa manager with a 2-0 win. 

A win today for Villa lifts then to 15th in the league table as they increase the gap between the relegation places. 

Aston Villa's next match is away to Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace next weekend as the former centre midfielders go head to head once again. 

In the other Premier League matches today - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer manages another embarsssing defeat, this time to Watford. Chelsea beat Leicester City away convincingly as they increase the lead at the top.

Norwich City get a win in Dean Smith's first game in charge at home to Southampton. Newcastle v Brentford and Burnley v Crystal Palace both end in  exciting 3-3 draws. Wolves beat an in-form West Ham. 

Read More

Other Premier League Results

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea

Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 3-3 Brentford 

Norwich City 2-1 Southampton 

Watford 4-1 Manchester United 

Wolves 1-0 West Ham 

Remaining Fixtures 

Liverpool v Arsenal - LIVE NOW

Manchester City v Everton 

Tottenham v Leeds United 

