'TAA Stands For Trent Always Assisting' - Fans React To Alexander-Arnold Wonder Goal For Liverpool

A Trent Alexander-Arnold rocket rubber stamped a 3-1 victory at Anfield on Thursday night for Liverpool against Newcastle United and fans have taken to social media to have their say about the goal.

IMAGO / PA Images

After falling behind early to a shock Jonjo Shelvey long range strike, the Reds responded through goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah to lead at half time.

It was a difficult second half where Liverpool failed to make many clear cut chances but Alexander-Arnold's long range strike in the 87th minute sealed victory.

The win leaves Liverpool just a point behind Manchester City at the top of the table and three points clear of Chelsea who slipped up at home by drawing 1-1 with Everton.

After another Alexander-Arnold world class goal, fans took to Twitter to talk about the wonder strike with some pointing out the role of referee Mike Dean!

'Someone said the TAA stands for Trent Always Assisting 🤩'

'BEST RIGHT BACK IN THE WORLDDDD'

'Generational talent'

'Was a good rocket 🚀 but it was also a good run 🏃‍♂️ from Mike dean'

'Lad Thiago reaction says it all 😎🔴🧣'

