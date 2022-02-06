Watch: Taki Minamino Makes It Two Against Cardiff City Thanks To Luis Diaz

Like buses, Liverpool make it 2-0 within 15 minutes, despite struggling to break the deadlock prior to the first goal. Taki Minamino taps in the second of the match, following brilliant work by new signing Luis Diaz in winning the ball back.

Liverpool look set to be going through to the next round of the FA Cup to face Norwich City, as Taki Minamino puts away any doubt of qualification.

Cardiff City fail to clear their lines and Liverpool's new man Luis Diaz took full advantage of that by taking off the away defender. The hard work from the Colombian paid off instantly, as he pulls it across to Taki Minamino, who is their to slot it home.

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Neco Williams, Tyler Morton, James Milner, Takumi Minamino, Kaide Gordon

Team News

Jurgen Klopp makes 2 changes from the team that drew 0-0 against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Thursday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones replace James Milner and Takumi Minamino in the starting line up.

Nat Phillips, Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi are all still not ready to return after injuries.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are all still away at AFCON.

