Watch Takumi Minamino Score for Liverpool Against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup

Takumi Minamino has opened the scoring for Liverpool against Preston North End tonight.

After a very stale first-half, Liverpool have got the first goal of the night thanks to a Takumi Minamino goal.

The goal was created by Neco Williams who made a great run and worked it well to find Minamino in the box.

It was a simple finish for the Japanese international, who just had to make contact with the ball.

Hopefully the Reds can push on a grab another goal to kill this game off and put themselves in the round of 16.

Watch Takumi Minamino's goal here:

Liverpool Starting Lineup

Adrian;

Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas;

Tyler Morton, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain;

Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Harvey Blair.

Liverpool Substitutions

Liam Hughes, Marcelo Pitaluga, Ibrahima Konate, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Nathaniel Phillips, Owen Beck, Conor Bradley.

Preston North End Starting Lineup

Declan Rudd,

Sepp van den Berg, Greg Cunningham, Liam Lindsay;

Alistair McCann, Joe Rafferty, Andrew Hughes, Ryan Ledson, Sean Maguire,

Tom Barkhuizen, Brad Potts.

Preston North End Substitutions

Daniel Iversen, Patrick Bauer, Paul Huntington, Jordan Storey, Joshua Earl, Ben Whiteman, Daniel Johnson, Scott Sinclair, Emil Riis Jakobsen.

