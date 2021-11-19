Team News: Liverpool v Arsenal - Henderson, Robertson, Partey, Aubameyang Updates
Ahead of the huge Premier League clash at Anfield between Liverpool and Arsenal on Saturday we take a look at the team news.
Liverpool Team News
Sadio Mane is fit to start for Liverpool after picking up a heavy knock to the ribs whilst playing for Senegal.
Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson will both face late fitness tests after the issues they picked up on international duty.
James Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez, Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott are all still missing.
Arsenal Team News
Arsenal will assess the fitness of both Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of the game at Anfield.
Both players were not able to complete matches for their country's during the international break.
Sead Kolasinac misses out after he was injured playing for Bosnia and Granit Xhaka remains a long term absentee with a knee injury.
The match takes place at 17:30GMT on Saturday at Anfield and Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways after defeat last time out against West Ham United at the London Stadium.
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been in good form and are unbeaten in the Premier League since losing to Manchester City back in August.
A win for Arteta's team will see them leapfrog Liverpool in the Premier League table.
