Team News: Liverpool v Aston Villa - Firmino, Origi, Ings, Targett Updates, Jota Concern, Phillips Out

We can now bring you all the team news from the much awaited Premier League clash between Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa on Saturday.

Gerrard is sure to get a hero's welcome when he makes his Anfield return but the Reds will be in no mood for sentiment as they aim to keep up the pressure at the top of the table on rivals Manchester City and Chelsea.

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will be without Nat Phillips for the game after the player picked up a fractured cheekbone in the midweek win over AC Milan.

There is also an injury concern over Diogo Jota who has not trained all week after feeling something in the win at Wolves last Saturday.

Klopp said at his press conference today that Jota may train today along with Divock Origi who was not pictured in yesterday's training photos.

There was some positive news for Jurgen Klopp however as Roberto Firmino returned to training and will be available for selection.

His recovery along with that of Naby Keita and Joe Gomez provides a much needed boost to the squad ahead of the busy festive period.

James Milner will return after missing the midweek game in Italy through suspension which means only Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are still not ready to return to action.

Aston Villa Team News

Gerrard will have both Matt Targett and Danny Ings back in the squad and available for selection.

As reported by the Birmingham Mail, the former Liverpool skipper is delighted to have both players back.

"We've got Danny Ings back which is a real positive. People who have been coming back from injuries a few weeks back are getting fit and stronger and are pushing for places so there's a load of positivity going around at the moment.

"Matty Targett has trained all week. He's ready to go. Danny's trained as well but we obviously have to be really respectful to where he's at given the setback he had from the previous injury but he's trained the last two sessions and has looked really strong so he'll come back into the squad."

Attacking players Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore are still missing. Trezeguet made his return for the under-23s but it remains to be see if he will be risked.

