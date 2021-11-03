Team News: Liverpool v Atletico Madrid - Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Llorente, Lemar, Griezmann, Savic Updates

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid on wednesday evening in a UEFA Champions League Group B clash and LFC Transfer Room brings you the latest team news ahead of the match.

Liverpool have won all three games in the group so far and can qualify this evening whilst Atletico have four points from their three games which see them in second place level on points with Porto.

Liverpool Team News

Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara return to the Liverpool squad this evening and are available for selection.

This brings some light relief for manager Klopp who has been encountering something of an injury crisis.

Naby Keita is ruled out with a hamstring injury picked up in the 2-2 draw against Brighton on Saturday.

James Milner also has a hamstring injury and is not yet fit to return and Harvey Elliott remains a long term absentee with an ankle injury.

Joe Gomez was not spotted in the training photos yesterday but it is unclear as to whether there is an issue.

Atletico Madrid Team News

Photo by pressinphoto/Sipa USA

Diego Simeone will be without Antoine Griezmann and Stefan Savic who are both suspended.

The Argentine also confirmed yesterday that Thomas Lemar and Marcos Llorente would be missing through injury.

Geoffrey Kondogbia will also be missing according to Marca.

Tune in later to see the confirmed line ups.

