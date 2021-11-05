Team News: West Ham United v Liverpool - Firmino, Jones, Keita, Milner, Gomez Updates

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool face David Moyes' West Ham United on Sunday afternoon in the final Premier League clash ahead of the international break.

The Reds sit three points behind leaders Chelsea in second whilst the Hammers are two points further back in fourth.

The game kicks off at 16:30GMT at the London Stadium.

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino who picked up a serious hamstring injury after coming on as a sub in the 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid.

Whilst the midfield injury crisis eased a bit in midweek with the returns of Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara, they will again be missing Curtis Jones (eye), Naby Keita (hamstring) and James Milner (hamstring) for the game at the London Stadium.

In defence, Joe Gomez also remains sidelined with a calf injury but Klopp said at his press conference he hopes to have the defender, Jones, Keita and Milner all back after the international break.

Harvey Elliott remains a long term absentee with the ankle injury picked up at Elland Road in September.

West Ham Team News

David Moyes at his press conference today confirmed that West Ham have no major injury worries going into the game on Sunday.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Nikola Vlasic both missed the Europa League clash in Genk as a precaution and both will be assessed before the contest.

Other than that Moyes says he has just 'knocks and niggles' to contend with.

