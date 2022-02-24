'The Ball Finally Goes In' - Joel Matip On His Long Awaited Liverpool Goal Against Leeds

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has been speaking about his goal in the 6-0 demolition of Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday.

The 30 year old stepped out of defence in typical fashion to exchange passes with Mohamed Salah before finishing with great style past Leeds keeper Ilan Meslier.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the retired Cameroon international believes his ball carrying out of defence makes life difficult for opposition teams.

"I try to! Because sometimes I think it suits me and I think it’s also not too easy for the opposing team because they have to adjust, at one point somebody has to come to me and then another player is free. If it helps the team I think it’s not too bad."

Matip went on to give credit to teammate Salah for the assist and express his delight at finally getting his first goal of the season.

“I went forward and Mo gave to me just a brilliant pass.

“I didn’t have to stop at all, I just could continue my run and it was the best pass. I didn’t have to think a lot because the ball directly came in front of me and I am happy that after a few tries, the ball finally goes in!”

