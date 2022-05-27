Skip to main content
'The Bayern Munich Rumours - I Couldn't Care Less' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Dismisses Sadio Mane Transfer Talk

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about the form of striker Sadio Mane and rumours linking him away from the club ahead of his team's clash with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

The Senegalese is revitalised since switching to a central striker role and speculation is rife suggesting he could be on the move to the Bundesliga in the summer.

Sadio Mane

Speaking at his pre-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com), Klopp was full of praise for the 30-year-old.

"Sadio is in the shape of his life, for sure. He is in brilliant shape, it’s a joy to watch him in the moment in training and the game. We ask him a lot; football asks him a lot this year. He had an incredibly long season, a lot of finals, and these kinds of things. That’s for sure so far one of the most successful as well, for him and for us."

Klopp also dismissed talk linking Mane with Bayern Munich and said it isn't the first time this sort of thing has happened before a big game.

"The Bayern Munich rumours, I couldn’t care less in the moment. We are all fully focused on this game. Sadio is completely focused on the game, he knows exactly how important it is to him and how important it is to us. So, no concerns, completely normal."

"It’s not the first time in my career that before decisive games Bayern Munich rumours (are) coming up. I don’t know exactly what I did that that happens. But no problem at all."

Details of when and how to watch the match that could see Liverpool lift their seventh European Cup can be found HERE.

