'The Best In The World' - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold's Twitter Message For Mohamed Salah
In a sensational afternoon at Old Trafford, Liverpool dismantled Manchester United to take the three points in a 5-0 victory. Mohamed Salah was on the scoresheet with a brilliant hat-trick and his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold had a message for him on Twitter.
This was the tenth game in a row that the Egyptian has found the back of the net and there is an argument to suggest that no-one else on the planet is as good as he is currently.
In Alexander-Arnold's mind there is no doubt as he posted a picture of Salah and himself after today's victory on Twitter.
To show how he feels about Liverpool's number eleven, the 23 year old England international said everything he needed to in just five words whilst tagging his team-mate.
The best in the world @MoSalah
The 29 year old striker now has 15 goals in all competitions in what has been a sensational start to the season.
Salah would be the first to acknowledge however the part his teammates, including Alexander-Arnold, have played in his success so far.
Long may it continue!
