'The Best No 2 In The World' - Jurgen Klopp On Caoimhin Kelleher After Liverpool Triumph In Carabao Cup Final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp showered praise on goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after his team triumphed in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Klopp's team played their part in an enthralling encounter which finished 0-0 after extra time but see-sawed both ways and was full of incident throughout.

Liverpool eventually won a penalty shootout 11-10 when Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the decisive penalty after being brought on as a substitute for the spot-kicks.

Speaking to the media in his post-match press conference and as reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp was in awe of the performance of the 23 year old.

"He had an incredible game. People asked me rightly two weeks ago or something if we will give him Caoimhin another game to get some rhythm or whatever.

"To be 100 per cent honest, it was the first time I thought about it, 'Yeah, he has rhythm.' But that's life of a No.2, especially for a young No.2 that you just have to be ready when you are called. The game he played tonight was absolutely incredible."

Klopp went on to claim that for him, Alisson is the best keeper in the world and Kelleher is the best number two.

"Alisson Becker is the best goalie in the world for me. There are goalies out there but this goalie is absolutely insane. But to be 100 per cent honest, for me Caoimhin Kelleher is the best No.2 in the world as well, especially for the way we play."

