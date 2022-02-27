Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'The Best No 2 In The World' - Jurgen Klopp On Caoimhin Kelleher After Liverpool Triumph In Carabao Cup Final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp showered praise on goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after his team triumphed in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Klopp's team played their part in an enthralling encounter which finished 0-0 after extra time but see-sawed both ways and was full of incident throughout.

Liverpool eventually won a penalty shootout 11-10 when Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the decisive penalty after being brought on as a substitute for the spot-kicks.

Speaking to the media in his post-match press conference and as reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp was in awe of the performance of the 23 year old.

"He had an incredible game. People asked me rightly two weeks ago or something if we will give him Caoimhin another game to get some rhythm or whatever.

"To be 100 per cent honest, it was the first time I thought about it, 'Yeah, he has rhythm.' But that's life of a No.2, especially for a young No.2 that you just have to be ready when you are called. The game he played tonight was absolutely incredible."

Read More

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Klopp went on to claim that for him, Alisson is the best keeper in the world and Kelleher is the best number two.

"Alisson Becker is the best goalie in the world for me. There are goalies out there but this goalie is absolutely insane. But to be 100 per cent honest, for me Caoimhin Kelleher is the best No.2 in the world as well, especially for the way we play."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Caoimhin Kelleher
Match Coverage

'The Best No 2 In The World' - Jurgen Klopp On Caoimhin Kelleher After Liverpool Triumph In Carabao Cup

By Neil Andrew
53 seconds ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference After Liverpool Beat Chelsea To Win Carabao Cup

By Neil Andrew
21 minutes ago
Ibrahima Konate
Match Coverage

Watch: Ibrahima Konate Almost Chokes On Confetti During Liverpool's Carabao Cup Trophy Lift

By Neil Andrew
51 minutes ago
Kepa Arriazabalaga Caoimhin Kelleher
Match Coverage

Watch: The Moment Liverpool Won The Carabao Cup As Chelsea's Kepa Blazes Penalty Over

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
carabao cup
Match Coverage

Carabao Cup Final | 'Best Club In The World' | Liverpool Fans React To Beating Chelsea After Dramatic Penalty Shootout

By Damon Carr
1 hour ago
Carabao Cup Celebrations
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Dressing Room Celebrations After Carabao Cup Final Win Against Chelsea

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Carabao Cup Trophy Lift Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Chelsea (10)0-0(11)Liverpool: Player Ratings

By Priyasha Bhowmik
1 hour ago
Carabao Cup Winners
Match Coverage

Watch: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (10-11 on pens) | Match Highlights | Carabao Cup Final | EFL Cup

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago