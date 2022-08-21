'The Biggest Game Here In The Premier League' - Fabinho Looks Forward To Liverpool's Clash With Manchester United

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been looking ahead to his team's huge Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

The Reds have had a disappointing start to the season which has left them with just two points from their opening two matches.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Fabinho admitted that Liverpool are in need of a victory in what he thinks is the Premier League’s biggest match.

“We know this is the biggest game here in the Premier League and it’s always good to play these games because the fans always want to win so it’s good for the morale as well.

“We need to win. We will go to Old Trafford with the mentality to win the game so we have some days to work before this game and we will work, and hopefully be in the best shape to play against Man United."

Fabinho also pointed out that Liverpool have the opportunity to make it three Premier League wins in a row at Old Trafford.

“This is a good opportunity for us as well to win three games in a row at Old Trafford. The last game was really good for us with the 5-0 win, for Mo especially, so hopefully this last game will bring good memories for the team (to help us) play another good game at Old Trafford and win.”

