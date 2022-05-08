'The Fans Were Just Unbelieveable' - Fabinho Reflects On Liverpool's Premier League Draw With Tottenham

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has reflected on the disappointment of drawing 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday.

Despite dominating the game, the Reds only came away with a point after Heung Min Son had given the Lillywhites the lead before Luis Diaz's equaliser.

Jurgen Klopp's team temporarily moved back to the top of the table, level on points with Manchester City who play Newcastle United at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the Brazilian admitted it wasn't an easy match especially considering the hectic fixture schedule of late.

"When we scored the first goal we had the sensation that we want to score the second because the fans were on fire. We try until the end. It’s not easy playing every three days in a good level. We did a good game in general. We didn’t win, but we have positive things to take from this game.

"It’s not easy to score a goal against Tottenham. They play really deep. They had good defenders and we tried."

The 28-year-old reserved special praise for the supporters in the stadium, describing them as 'unbelievable'.

"The fans today were just unbelievable. The fans were pushing us. It’s nice to hear them singing after the game. They know we tried and fight.

"It’s nice to have their support and hopefully they will keep supporting us until the end."

