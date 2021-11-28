'The Greatest Defender To Exist' - Fans React To Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool Goal Against Southampton

Liverpool ran out comfortable 4-0 winners in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday against Southampton. Virgil van Dijk scored the fourth and his first of the season and fans have been reacting on social media.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The 30 year old volleyed home a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner in the second half to make it 4-0.

The other goals were all scored in the first half through a Diogo Jota double and Thiago.

Liverpool leapfrog Manchester City and move into second place in the Premier League table, a point behind leaders Chelsea.

Both teams are in action on Sunday as Manchester City take on West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium and Chelsea take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

After losing to West Ham at the London Stadium ahead of the international break, Liverpool have responded with three wins at Anfield.

Two of those have come in the Premier League with consecutive 4-0 victories against Arsenal and Southampton.

Dutchman Van Dijk is looking back to somewhere near his best and his long awaited first goal since his knee injury had people taking to Twitter to have their say.

'The Best'

'WERE GONNA WIN THE LEAGUE HAHAHAH'

'WATCH HIM DEFEND AND WE WATCH HIM SCORE'

'The greatest defender to ever exist!!!! Congrats on the goal and clean sheet today!!!'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook