Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'The Greatest Defender To Exist' - Fans React To Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool Goal Against Southampton

Author:

Liverpool ran out comfortable 4-0 winners in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday against Southampton. Virgil van Dijk scored the fourth and his first of the season and fans have been reacting on social media.

Virgil van Dijk Players

The 30 year old volleyed home a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner in the second half to make it 4-0.

The other goals were all scored in the first half through a Diogo Jota double and Thiago.

Liverpool leapfrog Manchester City and move into second place in the Premier League table, a point behind leaders Chelsea.

Both teams are in action on Sunday as Manchester City take on West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium and Chelsea take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

After losing to West Ham at the London Stadium ahead of the international break, Liverpool have responded with three wins at Anfield.

Two of those have come in the Premier League with consecutive 4-0 victories against Arsenal and Southampton.

Read More

Dutchman Van Dijk is looking back to somewhere near his best and his long awaited first goal since his knee injury had people taking to Twitter to have their say.

'The Best' 

'WERE GONNA WIN THE LEAGUE HAHAHAH'

'WATCH HIM DEFEND AND WE WATCH HIM SCORE'

'The greatest defender to ever exist!!!! Congrats on the goal and clean sheet today!!!'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Virgil van Dijk Players
Match Coverage

'The Greatest Defender To Exist' - Fans React To Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool Goal Against Southampton

just now
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool Players Dominate Premier League Charts As Sadio Mane And Diogo Jota Close In On Mohamed Salah And Alisson Becker Gets Another Clean Sheet

43 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Articles

"There's No Doubt It," - Former Sunderland Man Makes Claim On Michael Edwards And Mohamed Salah's Contract

1 hour ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Report: Reason Behind Diogo Jota's FIFA Style Celebration In Liverpool's 4-0 Win Over Southampton Revealed

11 hours ago
Erling Haaland Dominik Szoboszlai
Transfers

Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand Urges Liverpool To Go And Sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland

12 hours ago
Thiago
Match Coverage

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton - Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference

16 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 4-0 Southampton Match Highlights | FA Premier League

16 hours ago
Steven Gerrard
Non LFC

Watch: Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Makes It Two Wins Out Of Two In The Premier League As Aston Villa Beat Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace

16 hours ago