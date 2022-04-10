Skip to main content
'The Season Doesn't End There' - Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson On Huge Manchester City Clash

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has been speaking about the importance of his team's Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

The Reds start the match one point behind Pep Guardiola's team and have the chance to take top spot with a victory at the Etihad.

Jordan Henderson

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Henderson explained a defeat will make it very difficult for Jurgen Klopp's team to win the title.

"Obviously if you lose the game it is very difficult. City don’t drop points, to be honest, so it can be very difficult." 

Whilst a win will obviously boost Liverpool's title charge, the England international was keen to play down what a victory would mean.

"But if we win, there’s still a long way to go and a lot of points to play for, so it doesn’t really change anything. 

"So, again, yes, we’ll give everything on Sunday but then the season doesn’t end there. There’s still a lot of football, a lot of games, to play and we know that. But full focus on Sunday. We’ll give it everything and see what happens."

The match at the Etihad Stadium kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday and details of how you can watch the match can be found here.

