'The Whip, The Dink, The Cross-Fade': Fans React To Trent Alexander-Arnold Assist Masterclass

As England ran out 10-0 winners in San Marino, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold helped himself to a hat-trick of assists. Fans have been reacting to the ten minute period where the 23 year old gave Gareth Southgate a reminder of what he has to offer.

It was a good night for England who took advantage of the massive gulf in class between the two teams.

The goals came from Harry Kane (x4), Harry Maguire, Emile Smith Rowe, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham, Bukayo Saka and an own goal.

Alexander-Arnold provided the goals for Mings, Abraham and Saka.

Fans took to twitter to discuss the performance of Liverpool's right-back:

'Today Trent Alexander Arnold managed to equal Gary Nevilles England career stats for goals and assists in just one game'

'Best right back in the world'

'Trent going through his full array of crosses like a set of golf clubs. The whip, the dink, the cross-fade.'

'It's common knowledge that Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best RB on the planet.'

