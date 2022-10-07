'There Are So Many Weaknesses' - Emmanuel Petit Believes Liverpool Have Lost Their Edge

Emmanuel Petit believes Arsenal can expose Liverpool's frailties when the two teams meet in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners are top of the table as things stand 11 points clear of Jurgen Klopp's Reds who will be looking to make up ground when they take to the pitch at the Emirates.

Gabriel Jesus has been in good form for Arsenal since his move from Manchester City. IMAGO / PA Images

In an interview with Compare.bet, former France international Petit identified the flaws Liverpool have shown in their games this season.

"There are so many weaknesses. There are so many things that are not working with Liverpool. There is something that’s broken with this team. Mentally, they are not the same unit they have been for the last four or five years. Physically as well.

"I think with the fact Mane has gone, you can see something is missing up front as well. Salah is a shadow of himself at the moment. The midfield don’t control the tempo anymore, they are not playing with character and personality.

Emmanuel Petit believes Mohamed Salah is out of form and Liverpool miss Sadio Mane. IMAGO / PA Images

"And in defence, my god. So many individual and collective mistakes, easily avoidable mistakes. These are the same players that are Champions League winners, Premier League winners, and all of a sudden you don’t recognise them.

"They are not the same players they used to be. They don’t have the same concentration, the anger to beat the other team, to hurt them, to put pressure on them. They don’t run together anymore. They used to run together, like a unit, and the opponent would be scared of them."

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubt that Liverpool have not been at their best this season but perhaps it was to be expected after such an exhausting last campaign.

They now need to build on the positive performance in midweek against Rangers to see if they can prove Petit wrong.

