November 4, 2021
'They Are A Rough Team' - Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold On Atletico Madrid Win

Another terrific night at Anfield in the Champions League saw Liverpool run out 2-0 winners against Atletico Madrid. The goals were scored by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane with both assists coming from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England international enjoyed a rampaging evening from right back where he was at his best for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

After the match Alexander-Arnold spoke to BT Sport about the game.

Trent On Atletico Madrid And Learning Lessons

"A fairly similar start to the game in Madrid, we've gone two up but we've obviously learnt our lesson from that game and Brighton. We were able to see it through and dominated the game."

"They are a rough team but we kept to our game plan. Moved the ball quickly, created opportunities and scored the two goals."

Trent On Liverpool's Right Side

"Me and Mo have got a really good understanding at the minute. Things are flowing quite naturally. Hendo played as a No.8 and having Fabinho back in the team is a big help." 

"With the form that our front three is in, you have got to get the service into them and that's what we did."

