Thiago Alcantara & Darwin Nunez Ruled Out Of Liverpool Clash With Nottingham Forest, Reasons Revealed

Jurgen Klopp will be without another two important players when Liverpool face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Liverpool are missing Thiago Alcantara and Darwin Nunez for the visit to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

The Reds come into the match on the back of two 1-0 home victories against champions Manchester City and West Ham United and hoping to make it three Premier League wins in just six days.

In a blow to Jurgen Klopp's team, however, the issue of missing players has been compounded further with the absence of Thiago and Nunez.

Liverpool will be missing both Thiago Alcantara and Darwin Nunez for the visit to the City Ground.

Both players were substituted early in the second half against the Hammers in midweek as a precautionary measure.

Spanish international Thiago has not been ruled out with injury however but is suffering from an ear infection.

Klopp wasn't sure yesterday in his pre-match press conference as to whether Nunez would be able to feature against Forest after he felt discomfort in his hamstring.

It appears that Liverpool do not want to take any risks with the Uruguayan and he has been left at home.

Klopp makes five changes to the lineup that beat David Moyes' team with James Milner, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, and Nunez.

