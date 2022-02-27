Skip to main content
Breaking: Injury Update | Carabao Cup Final | Liverpool vs Chelsea | Thiago Injured | Naby Keita Comes In

News has just broken that Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara has been injured in the warm-up for the Carabao Cup Final against Chelsea.

The Spaniard was named in Liverpool’s starting XI but picked up an injury prior to kick-off. Naby Keita will replace Thiago in the starting line-up, with Harvey Elliot taking up the final place on the bench. 

The last thing Jurgen Klopp would want is to lose such a vital player in a match like this, it is time for others to step up.

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool face Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday and we can bring you the team news.

Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the team that beat Leeds United 6-0 at Anfield on Wednesday.

Caoimhin Kelleher replaces Alisson Becker in goal to reward him for his fine performances in the competition this season and skipper Jordan Henderson returns in midfield at the expense of Curtis Jones.

Read More

Diogo Jota is fit enough to return on the bench after an ankle injury picked up in the Champions League win against Inter Milan.

Joe Gomez, Jones, and Harvey Elliott miss out completely whilst Roberto Firmino misses out through injury.

Chelsea Team News

For Chelsea, there are also two changes with Trevor Chalobah replacing the injured Andreas Christensen in defence and Mason Mount returning in midfield for the absent Hakim Ziyech.

Romelu Lukaku continues his stint on the substitute's bench.

