Thiago Alcantara Injury Scare For Liverpool As UEFA Champions League Final With Real Madrid Is Delayed
Liverpool have suffered an injury scare ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid as Thiago Alcantara seemed to experience an issue during the warm-up.
In the build-up to the game it was touch and go as to whether the 31-year-old would be fit to take part in the final but he seemed to make a quick recovery from an achilles injury to be ready in time.
Despite what appeared to be positive news, the Spanish international left the warm-up with the starting XI and was replaced with Naby Keita as confusion reigned as to what was happening.
Thiago then re-appeared and warmed up alone before official confirmation came that he would still be starting the game.
Kickoff Delayed
In other news, the kick off for the UEFA showpiece was delayed initially for 15 minutes with thousands of supporters still to enter the stadium.
A further update how now confirmed however that the match will now kick off at 8.30pm BST.
Read More
Details of when and how you can watch the match against Real Madrid in Paris can be found HERE.
Liverpool Team
Alisson
Alexander-Arnold - Konate - Van Dijk - Robertson
Fabinho - Thiago - Henderson
Diaz - Mane - Salah
Real Madrid Team
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Breaking: Reports Suggest Aurelien Tchouameni Set To Join Real Madrid For Huge Fee Beating Liverpool To Transfer Of Midfielder
- Official: Liverpool Confirm Fabio Carvalho Signing From Fulham
- 'My Season Is Probably Finished' | Liverpool Star To Miss Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
- 'A Chance' - Thiago Alcantara Injury Update Ahead Of Champions League Final
- Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Wolves | Match Highlights | Premier League | Reds Win But Just Miss Out On Title
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |