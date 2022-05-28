Skip to main content
Thiago Alcantara Injury Scare For Liverpool As UEFA Champions League Final With Real Madrid Is Delayed

Liverpool have suffered an injury scare ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid as Thiago Alcantara seemed to experience an issue during the warm-up.

Thiago Alcantara

In the build-up to the game it was touch and go as to whether the 31-year-old would be fit to take part in the final but he seemed to make a quick recovery from an achilles injury to be ready in time.

Despite what appeared to be positive news, the Spanish international left the warm-up with the starting XI and was replaced with Naby Keita as confusion reigned as to what was happening.

Thiago then re-appeared and warmed up alone before official confirmation came that he would still be starting the game.

Kickoff Delayed

In other news, the kick off for the UEFA showpiece was delayed initially for 15 minutes with thousands of supporters still to enter the stadium.

A further update how now confirmed however that the match will now kick off at 8.30pm BST.

Details of when and how you can watch the match against Real Madrid in Paris can be found HERE.

Liverpool Team

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold - Konate - Van Dijk - Robertson

Fabinho - Thiago - Henderson

Diaz - Mane - Salah

Real Madrid Team

Champions League Trophy
