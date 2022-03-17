Thiago Alcantara took to Twitter to celebrate Liverpool's 0-2 Premier League win over Arsenal.

Liverpool traveled to London to face Arsenal in a must-win Premier League match for the Reds.

Heading into the match, both sides were in great form with Liverpool winning 13 of their last 14 matches and Arsenal winning their last five.

A battle between two 'big six' sides was always going to be important, but this gained some extra significance after Manchester City's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

By taking all three points, Liverpool could (and did) narrow the gap between themselves and City to just a single point.

Thankfully, Liverpool came ready to play and handled their business at the Emirates Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds defeated Arsenal 0-2 after two second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Thiago Alcantara, who started for Liverpool against Arsenal, earned a match rating of seven for his 90-minute display.

The Spanish midfielder was eventually replaced by Curtis Jones just four minutes before the final whistle blew.

After securing all three points for Liverpool, Thiago Alcantara took to Twitter to celebrate.

"A huge one!! #YNWA", Thiago said in a Tweet.

If Liverpool are planning on overtaking Manchester City in the Premier League title race, the former Bayern Munich man will play an important part.

