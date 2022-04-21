Thiago Alcantara’s Midfield Masterclass Versus Manchester United In Stats
The footballing elite set the high standards that only a few could dream of reaching.
And this season, Thiago has arrived to re-stake his claim for a place amongst football’s most underrated greats.
On Tuesday, the Spanish magician flourished against United, proving to everyone that he is the puppet master who can pull all strings in midfield.
On and off the ball, the Spaniard was willing to keep things slick and elegant.
Toying with the opposition, Thiago made vital interceptions and salsa danced around United’s helpless midfielders.
Only a ripped pair of shorts prevented him from playing the full 90 minutes.
The main reason Liverpool signed Thiago was to add another dimension to an already well-oiled winning machine.
Yet, playing under Jurgen Klopp must have taken his game to another gear because his all-around display was phenomenal, masterful even.
Thiago controlled the game with his clever passing and awareness to expose United’s disjointed formation. Here's how.
Thiago’s stats in full vs Manchester United:
129 touches
110 passes
105 passes completed
100% take-on success
100% long ball accuracy
96% pass accuracy
13 final third entries
9 duels contested
7 duels won
6 long passes
4x possession won
3 take-ons
3 chances created
3 penalty box entries
3 tackles made
2 interceptions
