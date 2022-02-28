Thiago Injury Update Provided After Withdrawing From Carabao Cup Final

Thiago Alcantara pulled up with an injury in the warm-up of the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea and now we have an update on his fitness.

Liverpool won their first domestic cup competition in 10 years yesterday against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side.

Even though the game ended 0-0, the scoreline does not tell the full story of the game.

Both teams had multiple goals disallowed by VAR or the officials and most people will probably say it was the most enjoyable 0-0 draw ever.

However, before the whistle even started the game, Jurgen Klopp had to drastically alter his plans and team with Thiago Alcantara picking up an injury in the warm-ups.

Thiago was set to start the game with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson but Naby Keita stepped in for the Spaniard at the last minute.

This gave an opportunity to the 18-year-old Harvey Elliott, who was originally left out of the squad.

Everything eventually turned out well for Liverpool but the side did not look as fluid as it usually does with Thiago in the side.

Before the whistle blew, Thiago could be seen on the bench in tears being consoled by Alisson Becker.

The fact he was on the bench seemed like a good sign as if it was serious he would've needed extensive medical treatment.

Well this morning, Paul Joyce of The Times, via Anfield Watch, has given a short injury update on the Spanish international.

Joyce claims that Thiago suffered a 'tight' hamstring in the warm-up and that's why Liverpool pulled him from the squad.

Author Verdict

A tight hamstring is a much better outcome than other scenarios. We know Liverpool and Klopp have taken no risks this season with injuries and this could be another case of that.

Thiago is a main component of this squad and instead of risking him and potentially losing him for weeks, leaving out of a high intensity final was probably the correct decision.

Hopefully, the injury is not too bad and he can return for the Champions League & Premier League title charges!

