'This Is A Massive Game For Liverpool' - Pundit On Importance Of Beating Crystal Palace

As Liverpool prepare to take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday, Paul Merson has called out the importance of a victory for Jurgen Klopp's team.

The Reds were disappointing during their opening Premier League match which saw them draw 2-2 at Fulham, and they have had to watch Manchester City win both of their first two encounters comfortably since the match in West London.

IMAGO / PA Images

In his column in sportskeeda, Merson outlined the importance of an early goal and a victory for Liverpool so they stay in touch with Pep Guardiola's team.

"The longer this game drags on, the more worried Liverpool will become. They need to score early here.

"If Liverpool draw this game, they could be four points behind City. If Man City got a head start of four points on Liverpool at the start of the season, who would your favorite be to win the title?

"Every Liverpool fan would admit it'd be Manchester City. Points at the start win you the Premier League, and this is a massive game for Liverpool."

Merson went on to say that in his view, new striker Darwin Nunez should have started against Fulham but the striker has proved he has what it takes to help Liverpool to a victory against the Eagles.

"Darwin Nunez should've played from the start last week - he proved his mettle when he came on. Liverpool aren't playing against a dominant team in Crystal Palace - midfield isn't the biggest part of their game, but they can hurt you on the counter. I think Liverpool will win this game, but it'll be a hard-fought match."

Details of the latest team news and how you can watch the match can be found HERE.

