'This Is A Talent' - England Manager Gareth Southgate on Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold
On a good night for Trent Alexander-Arnold and England, Gareth Southgate has spoken about the performance of Liverpool's right-back and how they need to get more from him in future.
Southgate's England ran out 10-0 winners with the two teams mismatched from minute one.
Alexander-Arnold impressed by providing three assists in a ten minute period for Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka to score.
Southgate On Alexander-Arnold's Contribution
Speaking after the match Southgate admitted he was pleased that the 23 year old will go away feeling happy with his contribution.
"For him to have an enjoyable England night is important. He showed some fabulous quality with a couple of assists.
"I'm really pleased for him that he will go back home feeling a big part of what has happened."
Read More
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool Left-Back Andy Robertson Limps Off In World Cup Qualifier Between Scotland And Denmark
- 'The Whip, The Dink, The Cross-Fade': Fans React To Trent Alexander-Arnold Assist Masterclass
- Watch: Liverpool International Round Up - Andy Robertson Injured, Trent Alexander-Arnold Hat-trick Of Assists In Ten Minute Period
Southgate Makes Admission On Alexander-Arnold
There was also an interesting admission from the England manager about his usage of the right-back and the need to use his abilities in future.
“We’re conscious that this is a talent we need to start getting a bit more from.”
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- 'I Hate International Breaks': Liverpool Fans Are Not Happy With Andy Robertson Injury
- Aston Villa Boss And Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard States That He Was Willing To Start From The Bottom Unlike Some Other Managers
- Report: Barcelona Transfer Dream Revealed For Borussia Monchengladbach Midfielder Denis Zakaria - Liverpool, Juventus Interested
- Neco Williams Could Replicate Welsh Teammate Gareth Bale In Forward Role
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook