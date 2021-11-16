'This Is A Talent' - England Manager Gareth Southgate on Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

On a good night for Trent Alexander-Arnold and England, Gareth Southgate has spoken about the performance of Liverpool's right-back and how they need to get more from him in future.

Southgate's England ran out 10-0 winners with the two teams mismatched from minute one.

Alexander-Arnold impressed by providing three assists in a ten minute period for Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka to score.

Southgate On Alexander-Arnold's Contribution

Speaking after the match Southgate admitted he was pleased that the 23 year old will go away feeling happy with his contribution.

"For him to have an enjoyable England night is important. He showed some fabulous quality with a couple of assists.

"I'm really pleased for him that he will go back home feeling a big part of what has happened."

Southgate Makes Admission On Alexander-Arnold

There was also an interesting admission from the England manager about his usage of the right-back and the need to use his abilities in future.

“We’re conscious that this is a talent we need to start getting a bit more from.”

