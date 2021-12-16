Breaking: Liverpool Confirm Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho And Curtis Jones All Miss Tonight's Match Against Newcastle United After Testing Positive For Covid

Liverpool trio Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones all miss tonight's Premier League match against Newcastle United due to testing positive to Covid-19 in the lead up to the match.

The Premier League is currently under pressure from clubs to suspend all matches with the increase of numbers of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 to players around England's top flight.

Matches between Brentford and Manchester United, and Burnley and Watford have already been postponed this week due to the virus. Today, Leicester at home to Tottenham has also been postponed.

With worries about the variant continuing to spread further throughout the league, there are fears that it will get to the point of having no other option but to close the league down.

The Christmas period is one of the most important stages in the season, and with the title race hotting up, Liverpool will be wanting to win as many points as possible to put themselves into the front seat.

During yesterday's press conference, Jurgen Klopp said that it is important that everyone is ready for the upcoming fixtures and hopes he is he able to pick from a fully fit squad.

With the first of many matches starting tonight, with Liverpool facing Newcastle United. The news has come out about the three players having to miss due to the positive tests. This means, all three players will have to isolate for 10 days and will miss the next two matches for Liverpool.

Football aside, we hope that everyone that has tested positive are okay and that they can recover quickly and as healthy as they can be.

