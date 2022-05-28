Skip to main content
'Tonight’s Team Selection Will Shock The World' - Twitter Speculates About Liverpool Lineup For Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

As Liverpool prepare to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday evening, social media is rife with speculation regarding who might line up in a red shirt to start the match.

LIVERPOOL, April 14, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool players line up for a team group photo before the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and Benfica in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13, 2022.

There was positive news on Friday as Jurgen Klopp confirmed that both Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara should be available to line up in Paris.

Twitter has been alive this morning with predictions about how Klopp might line up his Reds as they try and win their seventh European Cup.

'Tonight’s team selection will shock the world. #LFC'

'I have the feeling Klopp might start Firmino'

'It's more likely Diaz Or Jota starts than Firmino but we don't know how Klopp will set up tactically'

'I was gonna pick Matip coz Ibou got a mistake in him like Wolves, Benfica etc but pundits convinced me it be Konate. Let’s see…'

'Konate, Henderson, Thiago and Diaz are all debatable as to whether they start. I agree with you but wouldn’t be surprised to see Keita, Matip or Jota start either.'

