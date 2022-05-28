'Tonight’s Team Selection Will Shock The World' - Twitter Speculates About Liverpool Lineup For Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
As Liverpool prepare to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday evening, social media is rife with speculation regarding who might line up in a red shirt to start the match.
There was positive news on Friday as Jurgen Klopp confirmed that both Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara should be available to line up in Paris.
Twitter has been alive this morning with predictions about how Klopp might line up his Reds as they try and win their seventh European Cup.
'Tonight’s team selection will shock the world. #LFC'
'I have the feeling Klopp might start Firmino'
Read More
'It's more likely Diaz Or Jota starts than Firmino but we don't know how Klopp will set up tactically'
'I was gonna pick Matip coz Ibou got a mistake in him like Wolves, Benfica etc but pundits convinced me it be Konate. Let’s see…'
'Konate, Henderson, Thiago and Diaz are all debatable as to whether they start. I agree with you but wouldn’t be surprised to see Keita, Matip or Jota start either.'
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool vs Real Madrid: How to Watch / Live Stream | Champions League Final | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
- Breaking: Reports Suggest Aurelien Tchouameni Set To Join Real Madrid For Huge Fee Beating Liverpool To Transfer Of Midfielder
- Official: Liverpool Confirm Fabio Carvalho Signing From Fulham
- 'My Season Is Probably Finished' | Liverpool Star To Miss Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
- Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Wolves | Match Highlights | Premier League | Reds Win But Just Miss Out On Title
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |