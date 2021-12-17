Liverpool v Newcastle United: Best Three Players To Have Played For Both Sides - Gini Wijnaldum? Andy Carroll?

Following last night's match, LFCTR take a look at the players that have played for both Liverpool and Newcastle.

Both teams have shared some of the most thrilling matches in Premier League history. They also shared some fantastic players throughout that time. The question is, who are the best players to have played for both clubs?

3. James Milner

What a player James Milner is. The lad can play anywhere on the pitch, the ultimate versatility player. The impact Milner has had on Liverpool has been huge, not just on the pitch, but off it as well.

His experience has become vital to our success in recent years. Looking back to the Champions League 4-0 comeback victory over Barcelona, James Milner coming onto the pitch sealed the most unlikely outcome.

His ability to control the match and model to the rest of the team how to see the game out safely was incredible. He is a Premier League legend and having played for many clubs throughout his time, the fans of those clubs will back up the praise I am giving him.

2. Gini Wijnaldum

One of the most underrated players in Premier League history. He was essential in the biggest moments in Liverpool's two Champions League runs and the Premier League winning season.

Wijnaldum was the main man at Newcastle, playing in an attacking midfield role, but when he joined Liverpool, he became part of a team full of class.

The way he could keep the ball under control whilst under pressure was pivitol in big matches. He scored some very important goals too. Like Milner, we can look back to the amazing night at Anfield against Barcelona. Gini Wijnaldum came on for Robbo and change the tie on it's head.

1. Michael Owen

This lad was sensational. When you think of the term natural finisher, Michael Owen should be one of the first players in your head.

He burst through into the first team from Liverpool's academy, alongside Steven Gerrard and he made an impact straight away.

Pace, confidence and sheer natural talent made Michael Owen a striker every defence would fear, despite his young age.

He won the Ballon d'Dor in 2001 as he set the world of football alight. His unbelievable scoring ability took Liverpool to five trophies in one season, scoring a double in the FA Cup Final against the soon to be invincible Arsenal side.

Injuries and transfer to Real Madrid were the start of the end for Michael Owen, who could've easily been up there in the beat footballers of all time.

