Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool hung in for a win against a spirited and motivated Tottenham team. Two goals from Mohamed Salah sealed it as Liverpool rise to 8th place in the Premier League two points shy of Chelsea.

Alisson Becker - 8

Arguably the best goalkeeper in the world right now Allison again had to be at his best. Made a brilliant save against Perisic in the first half and another against Dier in the second half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5

Always a threat going forward but again struggled defensively. His cross-field passes, and crossing were on point but looked sluggish and unmotivated late in the game.

Ibrahima Konate - 8

What can you say about the French International that hasn't already been said. Poised controlled and dominant in the air, Made a key play when Trent was beaten by Sessegnon to get in behind and may have saved Liverpool from more than a few goals.

Ibrahima Konate Dominant In Defense IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Virgil Van Dijk - 7

Much better from the Dutchman. Seems much more assured with Konate beside him. Still not at his best - is he saving himself for the World Cup?

Andy Robertson - 7

Another decent performance for Robertson. Tried everything to get a result for his team. Defended well and his forward runs were the number one reason the Reds had any success.

Deserves to keep his place for the remaining matches until the World Cup.

Fabinho - 6

Is Fabinho back? He looked more like is old self in this one. Calm and composed in midfield made several key interceptions to keep the Spurs counter at bay. Let's hope he continues with this form.

Thiago - 6

Not at his best today but always good to see him on the pitch. Held his own but wasn't able to dominate the midfield like he usually does. He could be nursing a knock as he was a game-time decision today.

Harvey Elliot - 6

Lively and looked threatening in the first half with his link-up play down the right side with Trent and Mo.

Somewhat surprising to see him subbed off but ran his legs off all day and definitely gave his all.

Darwin Nunez IMAGO / Sportimage

Roberto Firmino - 6

An average performance by his standards. When the forward is good, he is very good, when he is average he's a head-scratcher.

I'd like to say what he did wrong or right, but I honestly can't remember him doing anything.

Mohamed Salah - MOTM - 9

What can we say. Many had already written off the Egyptian King this season after a very slow start by his standards but two brilliant goals showed us today why he wears the crown.

Starting to connect more with new signing Darwin Nunez. If this keeps up those two together will be scary,

Darwin Nunez - 8

Nunez has been brilliant the last few weeks, and starting to show why he commanded such a high price tag. Showed a brilliant first touch for a man that apparently is terrible in this department, before a clever pass to Mohamed Salah for the first goal.

His forward runs are terrifying for defenders. Again hit the post with an effort that easily coudl have gone in. Improving week over week.

SUB Curtis Jones - 5

Was invisible until a possible goal-saving intervention.

SUB Jordan Henderson - 6

Provided some leadership and energy at a point when Liverpool needed it.

SUB Joe Gomez - 5

Alex Oxelaide-Chamberlain - good to see him back in play.

