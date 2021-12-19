Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings With Paul Tierney Receiving A Perfect 10

In a weekend with 6/10 fixtures postponed, Liverpool were one of the eight unfortunate teams who had to play this weekend, facing Tottenham Hotspurs.

In addition to the suspected positive COVID-19 tests turned in by Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho Tavares and Curtis Jones last week, Thiago Alcantara also produced a suspected positive test and got sidelined.

Liverpool's skipper missed out in the action as well, due to illness, but the 31 year old has not tested positive for COVID-19.

That meant all three member's of Liverpool's first choice midfield were unavailable to play.

In a never seen before midfield, James Milner featured as the possible Fabinho replacement, with Naby Keita and 19 year old Tyler Morton completing the midfield three.

BRIEF MATCH REVIEW

In a cold London night. Liverpool had to share the spoils with Spurs after a very shaky 90 minutes of football.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The Merseyside team had a horrible first 20 minutes, and were lucky to not be 3-0 down by the time Diogo Jota nodded in Liverpool's equalizer.

A huge controversy arose after Harry Kane tackled Robertson with his studs up, which should have been a red any day in any country, but for some reason VAR didn't even bother with a check.

Said VAR will have another embarrassing moment very soon later in the game, after refusing to award a penalty to Diogo Jota who was clearly pushed to the ground in the Spurs box.

Liverpool looked like they were getting some life back but unfortunately, their flow got interrupted as the whistle for half time blew.

Liverpool continued to be unsteady in the second half but somehow got the lead just before the 70th minute through Andy Robertson, who combined with his fullback partner for the goal.

However, the lead had a brief life, as a defensive misunderstanding led to Son facing an empty Liverpool net, a net he made sure to rattle with the ball.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The day's referee, Paul Tierney, would have thought questionable officiating moments in the game would have been over by then, but alas, there was more to come.

Liverpool's second scorer, Andy Robertson got sent off for a wild tackle on an opposition player.

Robertson's red was the right decision as well, but it does taint the referee's decision to not send off Harry Kane for a more dangerous challenge on Robertson himself in the first half.

As the game ended 2-2, Liverpool would have mixed feelings, for they were on the negative side of a referee disaster class, but they also managed to salvage a point in a game they were clearly the second best.

It was an action packed game, where Spurs WERE the better team, but it could have been far better for both sides if the match wasn't tainted by Tierney determined to be the centre of attention with his shocking decisions.

Here are the player ratings!

ALISSON BECKER 7.5

Would have been a far uglier result without him. His slip of thought which led to the Spurs equalizer can be forgiven, for he was saving the defence almost single handedly for most of the game.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 7.5

Probably as good as a game he could have had with a midfield as weak as the one infront of him today. He assist to Robertson was rather lovely.

JOEL MATIP 6

Maybe if he was more aware before the Spurs equalizer, Alisson wouldn't have had to make that mistake.

IBRAHIMA KONATÉ 7.5

In a shadowy day, he was a bright ray of light. He was doing his job absolute brilliantly in the midst of a chaos that was Liverpool attempting to play football today.

ANDREW ROBERTSON 6.5

Ah. A mixed game. A goal, an assist, and an absolutely unneeded and stupid tackle which damaged the already slim chances of his team today.

JAMES MILNER 4

2002 was the year James Milner made his debut in football. 19 years of experience was what he needed to be a guide and help his young midfield partner Tyler Morton today but he was anything but that.

NABY KEITA 6.5

He was not bad today, but neither was he very good. His first start after ages in a weak and disbalaced midfield was not ideal as well.

TYLER MORTON 4

Poor Tyler Morton. Perhaps too much was asked of him. He was borderline a liability in the opening half an hour, and slightly improved after that but not enough.

He will learn though, with time, but this will certainly not be the Premier League first start he had hoped for.

SADIO MANÉ 7.5

Very, very good movement from Mané today and looked dangerous. His lack of end product, though, still continues and looks quite concerning now.

DIOGO JOTA 7

His header was razor sharp but his footwork was way below par. He did well to get into a good position in the Spurs box in the first half, before he got rugby tackled. Should have won a penalty.

MOHAMED SALAH 4.5

Very poor game from the Egyptian after quite a while. His highlight of the game was accidentally handling the ball before it was deflected out to Alexander-Arnold, who assisted Robertson after that. That tells the story today.

SUBSTITUTES

ROBERTO FIRMINO 6.5

No impact. At all.

KOSTAS TSIMIKAS N/A

JOE GOMEZ N/A

PAUL TIERNY 10