December 19, 2021
Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Liverpool Match Highlights | Premier League

Liverpool played out an action packed 2-2 draw with Tottenham sunday afternoon in the Premier League and we can now bring you the match highlights.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Tyler Morton, James Milner , Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Bench

Caoimhin Kelleher, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Kaide Gordon, Neco Williams, Jarell Quansah

Team News

Liverpool make three changed from their 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Thursday with Thiago missing out through COVID-19 and Jordan Henderson out through a non COVID related illness.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been dropped to the bench for Naby Keita's first start from his injury.

Tyler Morton comes in for Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson while James Milner replaces Thiago.

Kaide Gordon makes an appearance along with 18-year-old centre-back Jarell Quansah.

Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott and Adrian are all still missing through injury.

Tottenham Hotspur's Starting XI

Hugo Lloris, Emerson Royal, Davidson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur's Bench

Brandon Austin, Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura.

Tottenham v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Liverpool Match Highlights | Premier League

1 minute ago
Jurgen Klopp, Paul Tierney
Match Coverage

Fans React To Liverpool's Against Tottenham Following A Shocking Performance By Referee Paul Tierney

16 minutes ago
Andy Robertson
Match Coverage

Watch: Andy Robertson Sent Off After Paul Tierney's Let Off For Harry Kane

33 minutes ago
Son Heung-Min
Match Coverage

Watch: Son Heung-Min Score Tottenham Second Goal to go Level with Liverpool After Alisson Error

1 hour ago
Andy Robertson
Match Coverage

Watch: Andy Robertson Puts Liverpool Ahead Against Tottenham After Trent Alexander-Arnold Assist

1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp Norwich
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Confronts Referee Paul Tierney In The Tunnel At Half-Time After Earlier Rant

1 hour ago
Harry Kane Paul Tierney
Match Coverage

Watch: Harry Kane Red Card Incident in Tottenham v Liverpool Game

1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Kicks Off With Referee Paul Tierney After Poor Decisions In Tottenham Match

1 hour ago