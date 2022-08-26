Liverpool's under-21s fought back from three goals down to earn a point on the road in their Premier League 2 encounter against Tottenham Hotspur's under-21s at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, on Friday.

The hosts took the lead in the 5th minute when a mistake in the Liverpool defence let Romaine Mundle in to slot past Harvey Davies.

Barry Lewtas' team immediately upped the tempo however and were unlucky not to equalise when Melkamu Frauendorf lobbed over the bar after Layton Stewart had caused problems on the edge of the Spurs box in the 11th minute.

Thirty seconds later and Frauendorf was on the end of a fine cross from the left but saw his effort fly wide of the near post.

It looked like Liverpool had scored the equaliser five minutes later but Dominic Corness saw his spectacular volley from 30 yards smash the crossbar.

Shortly after, Max Woltman found himself clean through on goal but his effort was well smothered by Spurs goalkeeper Aaron Maguire.

Despite Liverpool's growing goal threat, they were rocked by conceding two goals just before half-time with well-taken efforts from Santiago in the 42nd and 43rd minute.

It must have been a difficult half-time team talk for Lewtas with his team somehow trailing 3-0 after having created so many chances.

Whatever was said had the desired impact however as Liverpool came flying out of the blocks and within five minutes had pulled a goal back through Luke Chambers' low drive.

Corness hit the woodwork again in the 63rd minute when his shot across goal crashed off of the post but three minutes later the deficit was halved through Woltman's neat finish.

Ten minutes later, the comeback was complete when substitute Harvey Blair burst into the box and unleashed an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net.

Stewart thought he had won the game for the Reds when he tapped home in the 83rd minute but the goal was ruled out for offside.

In the closing minutes, Tottenham came again and could have quite easily have won the match themselves with a number of near misses.

The game was a tremendous advert for Premier League 2 and Lewtas can be proud of how his young team responded to a difficult first half, recapturing the spirit of Istanbul.

