Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

Two of Liverpool's rivals clash on Sunday afternoon when Tottenham host local rivals and Premier League leaders Arsenal.

After Liverpool disappointed again on Saturday, going down 3-0 to Brighton, their top-four hopes are hanging by a thread.

Reds supporters will still hold out hopes however of a miraculous change in fortunes and chasing down the likes of Tottenham in the top-four race.

IMAGO / PA Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 4:30pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30am ET

Pacific time: 8:30am PT

Central time: 10:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 10:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:30am AEST (Monday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 5:30pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky GO Extra.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select HD, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport.

