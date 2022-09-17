Skip to main content
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City | Where To Watch / Live Stream

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City | Where To Watch / Live Stream

We bring you all the details of how to watch reported Liverpool transfer target Son Heung-min in Premier League action as Spurs host Leicester City on Saturday.
Spurs host bottom-of-the-table Leicester City on Saturday in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

After their game against Chelsea was postponed, Liverpool fans can tune in to see how reported summer transfer target Son Heung-min fares as Antonio Conte's team look to continue their good start to the season.

Tottenham Hotspur Heung-min Son

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 5:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30pm ET

Pacific time:   9:30am PT

Central time:  11:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 10:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:30am AEST (Sunday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and Sky GO.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on NBC and Universo.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Tottenham HotspurLeicester City

