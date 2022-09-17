Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City | Where To Watch / Live Stream
Spurs host bottom-of-the-table Leicester City on Saturday in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
After their game against Chelsea was postponed, Liverpool fans can tune in to see how reported summer transfer target Son Heung-min fares as Antonio Conte's team look to continue their good start to the season.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 5:30pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time: 12:30pm ET
Pacific time: 9:30am PT
Central time: 11:30am CT
Read More
India
Kick-off is at 10:00pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 2:30am AEST (Sunday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and Sky GO.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on NBC and Universo.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
Viewers in India can watch the match on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
