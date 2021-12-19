Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League - UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Here is everything you need to know about where to watch/live stream Liverpool's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
Liverpool have been in great form winning seven consecutive matches in all competitions.
They need to continue the winning run however to ensure they keep the pressure up on Premier League leaders Manchester City.
Spurs have been impacted by an outbreak of Covid-19 in the camp meaning their recent fixtures against Rennes, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City have all been postponed.
Most of the squad have now returned to training however ahead of the clash against the Reds.
So here is everything you need to know about where to watch Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool on Sunday the 19th of December.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 4.30pm UK time
United States of America
Eastern time 11:30am ET
Pacific time: 8.30am PT
Read More
Central time: 10.30am CT
India
Kick-off starts at 10:00pm IST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game is available on Sky Sports Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and the Sky Go app.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock TV.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on the Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.
Viewers in Canada can watch the game via DAZN.
For Australian viewers, you can watch on Optus Sport.
