December 19, 2021
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool: Key Stats Ahead Of Sunday's Premier League Clash

Author:

Liverpool travel to London to play Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday and we now look at some key stats ahead of the vital Premier League clash.

The Reds come into the game in great form having won seven consecutive games in all competitions and will need the three points to maintain the pressure on leaders Manchester City.

Tottenham v Liverpool

The Stats

  • Liverpool have won six consecutive Premier League games against Tottenham and will be looking to make that seven on Sunday.
  • Jurgen Klopp's side have scored in the last 27 away matches in all competitions
  • Both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are just one goal short of Robbie Fowler's record of six Premier League goals against Spurs.
  • If the Brazilian scores again on Sunday, he will become the first Liverpool player in history to score in four consecutive games against the North London club.
  • Klopp has only lost one of the 14 games he has played against Spurs in all competitions, winning nine and drawing four.

  • Liverpool's tally of 26 away goals in the Premier League this season so far already suparsses the totals of 13 previous completed seasons.
  • The Reds have scored in 17 of the last 18 league meetings between the two sides.

Liverpool will be hoping they can continue their good form against a Spurs side who haven't played for two weeks due to Covid-19 impacts.

Source: liverpoolfc.com

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

