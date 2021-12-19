Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool | Premier League | Predicted Line Up - Keita & Firmino To Start?

Liverpool travel to London on Sunday to play Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash and we can bring you our predicted Reds lineup for the clash.

The Reds have won seven consecutive matches in all competitions and come into the fixture off the back of a 3-1 home victory against Newcastle United.

(Photo by DPA/Sipa USA)

They are likely to be without key trio Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones who all missed the match against Eddie Howe's team on Thursday with 'suspected' positive Covid tests.

It's unclear if Divock Origi will return to the squad after picking up a minor injury issue but Harvey Elliott and Adrian are still ruled out.

Tottenham have not played since beating Norwich City two weeks ago due to a Covid outbreak.

Keita And Firmino To Return?

Assuming there are no further issues as a result of the virus outbreak in the Liverpool camp, there are unlikely to be mass changes from Newcastle.

The back five should remain unchanged with Alisson in goal and all four defenders impressed against the Toon.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago should retain their places to ensure some consistency in midfield. After an impressive cameo performance on Thursday, Naby Keita looks ready to join them at the expense of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Up front, Jurgen Klopp has a decision to make with Roberto Firmino fit again. The Brazilian has a fine record away from home and against Spurs so he may replace Diogo Jota from the start.

Predicted Lineup

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook