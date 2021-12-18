Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Team News | FA Premier League

Liverpool travel to London on Sunday to face Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium hoping to keep up the pressure on leaders Manchester City.

The Reds sit a point behind Pep Guardiola's team as they enter the busy festive period with Chelsea a further three points back after drawing at home to Everton on Thursday.

The Covid-19 pandemic is once again causing issues as the virus sweeps through Premier League clubs causing a raft of postponements.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp told the press on Friday afternoon he was still waiting to learn if any of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones would be available after their 'suspected' positive covid tests.

“No, it’s not confirmed yet. It’s an ongoing process, let me say it like this, but they are not there. They are fine apart from that."

The German also told the media that as it stood, no-one else had tested positive but was awaiting the players arrival at training to confirm.

“In this moment, nobody else is positive but it’s pretty early still and the players come a bit later, so we will see.”

Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are in contention to start after impressive cameo appearances in the Newcastle win.

Klopp did not provide an update on Divock Origi who has missed the last two matches with a minor injury so it is expected he will miss out once again along with Nat Phillips, Harvey Elliott and Adrian.

Tottenham Team News

Antonio Conte reported during his press conference on Friday that most of his squad have now returned to training after the Covid outbreak.

He explained that there are just two positive cases outstanding and he expects them to return in the next few days.

There was further good news for the Italian as Giovani Lo Celso is fit to return and Sergio Reguilon will return to training on Saturday after a muscle injury.

Christian Romero remains absent with a hamstring problem.

