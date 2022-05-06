Skip to main content

Tottenham Set To Be Without Four Players In Upcoming Liverpool Clash

Liverpool received a fitness boost as four Tottenham players look set to miss this weekend's Premier League match.

Liverpool take on Tottenham this weekend to start off what is set to be the clubs most important month in recent history.

The Reds are on the verge of the unthinkable with the thoughts of a quadruple still well and truly alive.

By the end of the current campaign, Jurgen Klopp’s men will have played in every single game possible to the club, this season.

Jurgen Klopp

The elusive trophy that seems to be resting on the hands of opposing teams however is the Premier league. Manchester City are ahead of Liverpool by one point and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Liverpool must win every game in order to still be in with a chance to pry the title away from their rivals so the Reds must perform to the highest-level possible week in and week out.

The game that seems to be the most challenging in their upcoming Premier League schedule is set to come against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham who have recently came into a purple patch of form.

Spurs are currently in a three-way battle for the remaining Champions League spot with Arsenal and Manchester United all competing with them.

The advantage Liverpool has over Spurs

Sadio Mane Tanguy Ndombele Tottenham
Tottenham will be without four starting players for their upcoming clash with the Reds which puts Liverpool in an advantageous position.

The four players in question are Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp, and Sergio Reguilon. 

Both Reguilon and Doherty have been regular starters for Spurs throughout the campaign.

Sergio Reguilon

If any of the above-named players were available, Tottenham would be a much stronger opposition for Liverpool to face.

The Reds will go into the game expecting to win but Conte has managed to bring the Spurs squad back together and has even provided the fans with a win against Man City. 

imago1011624515h
