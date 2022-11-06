Tottenham v Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch And LIVE Stream

Liverpool take on Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon as they look to bounce back from two embarssing defeats to both Nottingham Forest and Leeds United respectively.

Jurgen Klopp's men need a victory in the league, before their hopes of top four slip away as well as their title chances.

Tottenham Team News

Tottenham are missing their star man in Heung-Min Son after the South Korean suffered a fracture to his eye socket in the Champions League match against Marseille.

Two more key injuries include Cristian Romero and Richarlison. Both in-form Dejan Kulusevski is unlikely to feature but Spurs could see the return of Lucas Moura to the side.

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool are still missing Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip. Arthur Melo, and once again, Naby Keita. James Milner may be in contention to make the squad but seems not fit enough to start.

A late scare to the fitness of Thiago Alcantara is one to watch out for and he may miss this afternoon's crucial match, however, the away side do see the return of captain Jordan Henderson.

Predicted Liverpool XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Fabinho; Jordan Henderson

Mohamed Salah, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones;

Darwin Nunez

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 4:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30am ET

Pacific time: 8:30am PT

Central time: 11:45zm CT

India

Kick-off is at 9:00pm IST (Sunday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 2.30pm AEST (Sunday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport, Canal, and DStv Now.

Viewers in Ghana can watch the match on Supersport, Grandstand ROA, Canal+, and DStv.

In Egypt, you can see the match on TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, and beIN 4K Arabia

